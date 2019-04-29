Texas man killed in single-vehicle crash in Beauregard Parish

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Texas man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on La. 110 in Beauregard Parish Sunday morning, authorities said.
John J. Mueller, 52, of Grand Prairie, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Senegal said Mueller was traveling west on La. 110, about four miles south of Merryville, shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019, when he lost control of his 2017 Dodge Journey SUV, ran off off the right side of the road and into a ditch. The vehicle struck a culvert and rolled over several times before coming to rest on its side.
Mueller was wearing his seat belt.
A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.