SWLA Arrest Report – April 28, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 28, 2019.
Codi Rose Mock, 18, DeQuincy: Possession of Schedule II drug. Bond: $1,000.
Brandon Antonio Carter, 34, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.
Harold Shane Boler, 44, Bogalusa: Production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule IV drugs. Bond: $7,500.
Cassandra Leigh Black-Manuel, 46, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery. Bond: $1,000.
Larisa Ann Jackson, 51, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
Marcey Lee Manuel, 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery. Bond: $1,000.
Christopher Paul Myers, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs; contempt of court.
David Joel Doyle, 34, Starks: Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; two counts contempt of court.
Justin Slade Vallery, 31, DeQuincy: Obstruction of public passage; first-offense possession of synthetic marijuana; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription; contempt of court.
Marlin Markel Lambert, 24, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer.
Shannon Everitt Morris, 30, Lake Charles: Two counts simple robbery; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; simple escape.
Daniel Keith Hester, 25, Iowa: Criminal trespass; possession of Schedule II drug. Bond: $3,000.
Marquise Antwone Jackson, 36, Lake Charles: Abuse of a dating partner with child endangerment.
Kevin Wayne Thomas, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Jordan James Roy, 27, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass; disturbing the peace; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
Jesus Gregorio Quinonez, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
Dylan Miguel Higginbotham, 19, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; resisting a police officer with force or violence.
Matthew David Allen, 28, Sulphur: Two counts possession of Schedule II drug.
William Dwayne Low, 27, Crockett, Texas: First-offense operating while intoxicated; hit-and-run driving; careless operation; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Benjamin James Acosta, 48, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
