Nearly 700k children’s rockers sold since 2012 recalled after reports of deaths

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Weeks after Fisher-Price recalled their Rock 'n Play infant swing after learning 30 babies died over a decade while using it, a second product is being pulled from shelves.
A Consumer Product Safety Commission warning to immediately stop using all Kids II Rocking Sleepers produced since March of 2012 includes nearly 700,000 rockers. Five infants died in the rockers after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach while unrestrained.
Consumers may have purchased the rockers at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Toys “R” Us, and online.
The full list of the names and model numbers affected is below:
- 10081 - Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper
- 10126 - Rock & Dream Sleeper - Iggy
- 10127 - Ingenuity Rock And Dream Sleeper Lucy
- 10148 - Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Giraffe
- 10178 - Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper
- 10289 - Ingenuity Smartrock Poweradapt Sleeper Cambridge
- 10292 - Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper Dayton
- 10320 - Automatic Rock 'N Soothe Sleeper - Cuddle Lamb
- 10380 - Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Lion
- 10568 - Ingenuity Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper Vesper
- 10729 - Bright Starts Toucan Tango Rocking Sleeper
- 10872 - Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Zoo Zoo Zebra
- 10888 - DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper - Whitley
- 10890 - DreamComfort Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper - Addington
- 11021 - Bright Starts Rocking Sleeper Jungle Bursts
- 11022 - Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Rocking Sleeper Jungle Blooms
- 11063 - Rock n’ Soothe Sleeper - Moxley
- 11164 - Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lion
- 11171 - Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper SUNNY SNUGGLES
- 11357 - Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper DAYTON
- 11429 - Ingenuity Dream Comfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper Braden
- 11714 - DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper - Anders
- 11792 - Automatic Rock 'n Soothe Sleeper - Nolan
- 11894 - Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER - JUNGLE GARDEN
- 11895 - Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER - EVENING SAFARI
- 11962 - Automatic Rock 'n Soothe Sleeper - Flora the Unicorn
- 12115 - Automatic Rock N Soothe Sleeper – Nolan - Display
- 60130 - Taggies Snuggle Me Sleeper Nestling Vine
- 60131 - Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper
- 60163 - Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper
- 60327 - Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Emerson
- 60328 - Disney Baby/Bright Starts Bows & Butterflies Sleeper Minnie Mouse
- 60331 - Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lamb
- 60401 - Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper Playful Pinwheels
- 60600 - Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Winslow
- 60635 - Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Seneca
Contact Kids II for a refund or voucher by clicking the link here.
