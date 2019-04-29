McNeese RB David Hamm receives invite to Raiders rookie mini-camp

LAKE CHARLES – Former McNeese running back David Hamm always said he just wanted one chance to prove himself to the NFL.
He'll get that chance later this week when on Sunday evening, he received a call from the Oakland Raiders inviting him to their rookie mini-camp.
Hamm, who played three seasons for the Cowboys and racked up 1,544 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in shared duties behind center, will report on Thursday for the camp that will be conducted Friday through Sunday.
"I feel as though being an underdog has pushed me to be the player and man I am today," said Hamm. "I've learned that opportunities are earned and not given. I just pray my hard work is recognized at the highest level because I have so much to show for it.
"I am so blessed and excited to have been given this opportunity and I cannot wait to prove I have what it takes to be in the NFL."
Hamm is the third former Cowboy player to be contacted by NFL teams following this past weekend’s draft.
Linebacker B.J. Blunt signed as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Redskins and punter Alex Kjellsten was invited to the Chicago Bears rookie mini-camp.
