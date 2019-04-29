Man who shipped 14 pounds of marijuana from California to Louisiana sentenced

In another incident, Guidry asked someone on Nov. 16, 2016 to travel with him to the Houston, Texas, area to obtain 2 kilograms of cocaine. The other individual was returning to Louisiana two days later in Guidry’s truck when law enforcement agents stopped the vehicle. They searched the truck and found nearly 2 kilograms of cocaine. Guidry pleaded guilty to federal charges on Nov. 30, 2018 to one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.