Four teenagers adrift on surfboard rescued off Cameron coast

CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Four teenagers on a surfboard swept into the Gulf of Mexico were rescued by the Coast Guard last week.
The teenagers were swept about 500 yards from shore on Thursday, April 25, 2019, according to information from the Coast Guard. Weather conditions were reported as 15 mph winds with 1-foot seas.
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office first received the report, then reported it to Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston.
A good Samaritan attempted to help the teens but was unable to reach them.
Two Coast Guard Station Sabine boat crews and an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew were launched. An Air Station Corpus Christi C-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew was diverted and spotted the adrift teenagers once on scene.
The boat crews rescued all four teenagers and transferred them to Station Sabine, where they were met by family members.
