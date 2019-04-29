First Alert Forecast: Warm and muggy with rain chances increasing later this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, it will be cloudy with limited sunshine. Every now and then we are seeing some sunshine, but only for a brief time. In a few areas, the clouds look rather ominous. The good news is that I do not expect much rain today. I do have a 10% chance for a stray shower or two. The winds will also be up to around 10-20 mph. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s today.
This evening, the clouds will still be around. I do not think there will be much rain. I am keeping a 10% chance for a stray shower even after sunset. I do not think it will be a beautiful sunset due to the amount of clouds that will be around. Temperatures will be falling to the lower 70s after the sun goes down. It should be a nice evening, but it will be humid.
Overnight, it will be more of the same. The clouds will linger in place keeping the temperatures higher. There should also be a southerly breeze throughout the night. This will also keep the temperatures from falling overnight. Lows will only be in the upper 60s. I don’t expect any major rain, but I can’t rule out a quick passing shower.
Tuesday should be similar to today. There will not be much, if any rain. I’m keeping the rain chances down to only 10%. There will be more windy conditions coming out of the southeast around 10-15 mph. This will bring in more humidity. Temperatures will be warm too, so it will be a warm and muggy day. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Wednesday should have more clouds around. It should be mostly cloudy with less sunshine throughout the day. No surprise, the winds will still come up out of the south-southeast around 10-15 mph. This will keep the humidity up. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s in the afternoon. I also have a 20% chance of rain, so a couple showers are certainly possible.
By Thursday, there will be a cold front on its way. Since it will be the beginning of May, the temperatures will not be affected much at all. There will be a few showers that pop up ahead of the cold front. Therefore, I have the rain chances up to 40%.
Friday will continue to have more rain likely. The cold front will be arriving some time in the morning. This will keep the rain chances in place throughout the day. I am keeping a 40% chance of rain. It should be scattered, and not a complete washout. I would still keep an umbrella with you.
This weekend will also have more rain. Even after the cold front has passed through, there will be more pop up showers. This will be mostly due to the high amount of moisture in the air, along with the warm temperatures. So, this is shaping up to be a summer-like weather pattern. Whereas, the rain is possible just about every day.
The good news is that Sunday still has a good chance of rain, but I don’t think there will be as much rain as what Saturday will have. So, we may be able to have some time to get outside on Sunday to enjoy. Fingers crossed this is what the forecast turns out to be!
A quick look ahead to next week keeps the rain chances possible. It will still not be a washout. There will just be a couple showers possible to pop up in the afternoon. Temperatures will still be warm and will reach the mid 80s in the afternoon. Depending on how high the humidity is and how much sunshine we get, will determine if there will be a heat index, where it feels hotter than the actual temperature.
