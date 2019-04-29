FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid; storms return later this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The workweek and school week begin on a nice quiet note with temperatures out the door this morning in the 60s with another warm day on tap. Rain chances are near zero again for today despite some added clouds that will begin to return through the afternoon and evening. Southerly winds usher in even more humidity through the day which will continue to bring an end to the pleasant air that graced us over the past weekend.
The evening will present a bit less comfortable feel as temperatures are slower to fall after sunset with clouds remain on the thicker side overall. Look for lows overnight to fall into the middle to upper 60s with some patchy fog possible after midnight although enough wind will likely keep any fog patchy and not too dense or widespread for Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will bring some sun but more clouds than sun overall as moisture off the Gulf continues to bring in the humid feel. A few isolated afternoon showers begin to make an appearance with rain chances back up to around 10% Tuesday afternoon. Beginning Wednesday, the afternoon/evening storm chance goes up a little higher and that will gradually increase even more Thursday ahead of a slow-moving front set to move through later in the week.
The next front will push through our state on Friday and bring the best chance for rain over the next several days, with some clearing again in time for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures won’t cool off much behind the front as these May front have less and less impacts with regards to temperatures. The most we can hope for is another slight reduction in humidity values behind its passage for Saturday and Sunday. Rain totals look to be an inch or less and no severe weather is expected with this front.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.