College football player killed, Giants draftee injured in Kansas shooting

TOPEKA, KS (WIBW/Gray News) - Hours after he was drafted by the New York Giants, a football player was injured in a shooting at a party that left one of his former teammates dead, WIBW reports.
Washburn University confirmed football player Dwane Simmons, 23, was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning.
Former Washburn player Corey Ballentine, 23, who had just been drafted by the Giants, suffered non-life threatening injuries, police say.
The two men had been at a party outside a Topeka, KS, home. The university both attended is located in the city.
Officers responded to the area around 12:45 a.m. on reports of gunfire. Simmons died in the street from a gunshot wound, according to an officer.
Later Sunday morning, police confirmed Ballentine had also been shot in the incident after they say he arrived at the hospital in a private car. He is expected to make a full recovery, according to Washburn.
The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, as coaches and teammates are mourning Simmons’ death.
“Dwane is one of the most energetic and well-liked players I have ever coached at Washburn. Dwane’s infectious smile and love for football and his teammates was truly inspirational. Our prayers of healing go out to his family,” said head football coach Craig Shurig in a statement.
The university also released a statement on the shooting.
“Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples and representatives of the football team,” it read in part. “This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane’s upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey’s professional career.”
Police have not released any information about a possible suspect nor have they said if anyone has been taken into custody.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. Anonymous tips can be made online.
