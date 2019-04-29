Agnes DeRouen to receive UL Lafayette outstanding alumna award

LAFAYETTE, LA (KPLC) - Agnes DeRouen, KPLC’s managing editor and anchor of 7News at Noon, has been chosen as The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Department of Communication 2019 Outstanding Alumna.
The award recognizes former graduates who have contributed greatly to the field of communication.
Agnes will be honored at the Spring Honors Banquet on May 2, where she will be presented with the award.
Agnes worked as an anchor, reporter, and managing editor, and on several occasions as interim news director at KATC in Lafayette. While there, she earned numerous AP awards in feature reporting and for several documentaries. Agnes also won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award for a feature report.
Agnes enjoys collecting broaches and listening to jazz music.
