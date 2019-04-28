After Further Review: Grading the Saints draft 2019 draft class

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Erik McCoy, C Texas A&M (2nd round, 48th overall)
McCoy has the best chance of any rookie in the class to earn a starting job in year one. He’ll compete with Nick Easton at the center position. Even if he doesn’t win it outright, he could eventually take over the position for years to come. The Saints traded up to get McCoy because they saw a clean, safe prospect with a ton of college game tape to evaluate that will fit in well with this offense and locker room.
Grade: B+
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S Florida (4th round, 105th overall)
Getting a second round graded player in the fourth round makes this the best pick of the draft in terms of value. Gardner-Johnson adds versatility to the secondary and will work his way into the safety rotation. I also liked the way Saints stayed aggressive and used the fourth round pick they received in the McCoy deal to go up and get Gardner-Johnson.
Grade: A
Saquan Hampton, S Rutgers (6th round, 177th overall)
When the saints went back-to-back safeties, it felt like a situation where Hampton’s grade was too high to ignore. Mickey Loomis confirmed that by saying he was one of the players the Saints drafted that was in their top-70. To get him at 177, in their mind, is a bargain regardless of position. Suddenly, safety is now a deep position for the Saints.
Grade: B-
Alize Mack, TE Notre Dame (7th round, 231st overall)
Mack will compete with Dan Arnold and Garrett Griffin for the team’s third tight end position. He has his work cut out for him, as he enters the NFL much less heralded than he entered South Bend when he was the country’s top rated tight end in 2015. The good news is he seems humble and appreciative of the opportunity and has some athletic ability to get downfield.
Grade: B
Kaden Elliss LB Idaho (7th round, 244th overall)
The Saints rounded out their draft with the son of a former NFL all-pro. Ellis’ father is former Detroit Lions defensive lineman, Luther Elliss. Admittedly, I did not know much about Ellis before the draft. His tape showed flashes of athleticism. My question is, is he an edge player or an off-the-line linebacker? We’ll find out. But for Elliss, his ticket on the roster early will be on special teams
Grade: C+
Overall Grade: B
After last year’s draft , I remember feeling like at least two of those draft picks wouldn’t make the team. Eventually, that number became four. This year, I don’t have that same feeling with this group. Of the five-player haul, the majority should make the roster with at least two contributing in year one.
On a side note, I’m not normally a fan of the future pick model the Saints have used quite often. But overall, it’s now produced Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara, Marcus Davenport and McCoy. We obviously don’t know about Davenport and McCoy yet, but Ingram and Kamara certainly worked out for the best. Point being, for the most part, the aggressive deals have been turned out to be worth the risk.
