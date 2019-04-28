Undrafted LSU players sign free agent deals with NFL teams

LSU running back Nick Brossette (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Josh Auzenne | April 27, 2019 at 7:14 PM CDT - Updated April 28 at 3:55 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Some of the LSU football players not taken in the 2019 NFL Draft have signed with teams as free agents.

Running back Nick Brossette signed with the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots and will once again team up with quarterback Danny Etling. Safety John Battle is headed to the New York Jets to join former Tiger teammate Jamal Adams. Offensive lineman Garrett Brumfield is on his way to Pittsburgh to be a Steeler.

LSU running back Nick Brossette (Source: WAFB)

Hometown: Baton Rouge, LA

High School: University

Four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN, three-star by Rivals

6’0″, 221 pounds

Running Back

In his senior season, Brossette played in 13 games with 11 starts and led Tigers and ranked No. 7 in the SEC in rushing yards with 1,039.

He finished No. 3 in the SEC in rushing touchdowns with 14 and averaged 4.3 yards per carry and 80 yards rushing per game

Awards:

2018

LSU Permanent Team Captain

Career: 286 rushes, 1345 yards 14 touchdowns, 15 receptions for 77 yards

Highs:

2018: Rushing attempts (240), yards (1039), touchdowns (14), receptions (15)

LSU safety John Battle (Source: WAFB)

Hometown: Hallandale, FL

High School: Hallandale

Four-star rated prospect by Rivals.com and 247Sports

6’2″, 206 pounds

Defensive back/safety

Awards:

2018

LSU Graduate (Sport Administration)

Played in 47 games at LSU, starting 28

Career: 144 total tackles, 71 solo, 0.5 sack, 5 interceptions, 11 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles

Highs:

2018: interceptions (3)

2017: tackles (61), sacks (0.5). forced fumbles (2), passes defensed (4, tie)

2016: passes defensed (4, tie)

LSU offensive lineman Garrett Brumfield (Source: WAFB)

Hometown: Baton Rouge, LA

High School: University

Consensus four-star rated prospect by ESPN.com, Rivals.com, 247Sports and Scout.com. Ranked as the No. 1 offensive guard in the country by ESPN

6’4″, 303 pounds

Offensive lineman

Awards:

2018

LSU Graduate (Sport Administration)

2017

Second Team All-SEC (Coaches)

SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week (vs. BYU)

Played in 45 games at LSU, with 22 starts

In 2018, he started nine games at left guard before being injured in against Louisiana Tech, missing four games. He returned to action against Alabama and started the final five games of season

As a junior in 2017, Brumfield started all 13 games at left guard helping running back Derrius Guice eclipse the 1,000 hard rushing mark.

