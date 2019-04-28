Undrafted LSU players sign free agent deals with NFL teams

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Some of the LSU football players not taken in the 2019 NFL Draft have signed with teams as free agents.
Running back Nick Brossette signed with the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots and will once again team up with quarterback Danny Etling. Safety John Battle is headed to the New York Jets to join former Tiger teammate Jamal Adams. Offensive lineman Garrett Brumfield is on his way to Pittsburgh to be a Steeler.
Nick Brossette
Hometown: Baton Rouge, LA
High School: University
Four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN, three-star by Rivals
6’0″, 221 pounds
Running Back
In his senior season, Brossette played in 13 games with 11 starts and led Tigers and ranked No. 7 in the SEC in rushing yards with 1,039.
He finished No. 3 in the SEC in rushing touchdowns with 14 and averaged 4.3 yards per carry and 80 yards rushing per game
Awards:
2018
LSU Permanent Team Captain
Career: 286 rushes, 1345 yards 14 touchdowns, 15 receptions for 77 yards
Highs:
2018: Rushing attempts (240), yards (1039), touchdowns (14), receptions (15)
John Battle
Hometown: Hallandale, FL
High School: Hallandale
Four-star rated prospect by Rivals.com and 247Sports
6’2″, 206 pounds
Defensive back/safety
Awards:
2018
LSU Graduate (Sport Administration)
Played in 47 games at LSU, starting 28
Career: 144 total tackles, 71 solo, 0.5 sack, 5 interceptions, 11 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles
Highs:
2018: interceptions (3)
2017: tackles (61), sacks (0.5). forced fumbles (2), passes defensed (4, tie)
2016: passes defensed (4, tie)
Garrett Brumfield
Hometown: Baton Rouge, LA
High School: University
Consensus four-star rated prospect by ESPN.com, Rivals.com, 247Sports and Scout.com. Ranked as the No. 1 offensive guard in the country by ESPN
6’4″, 303 pounds
Offensive lineman
Awards:
2018
LSU Graduate (Sport Administration)
2017
Second Team All-SEC (Coaches)
SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week (vs. BYU)
Played in 45 games at LSU, with 22 starts
In 2018, he started nine games at left guard before being injured in against Louisiana Tech, missing four games. He returned to action against Alabama and started the final five games of season
As a junior in 2017, Brumfield started all 13 games at left guard helping running back Derrius Guice eclipse the 1,000 hard rushing mark.
