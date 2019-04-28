SWLA Arrest Report - April 27, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 27, 2019.
David Lynn Brant, 33, Vidor TX: Curfew at boat launching facilities; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; speeding.
Samuel Erving Beard, 49, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Zachary Jamell Gauthier, 22, Lake Charles: Third offense possession of synthetic marijuana (3 charges); sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Devin Monte Patrick, 41, DeQuincy: Second offense possession of synthetic maijuana; first offense DWI.
Carl Edward Boone, 33, Houston, TX: Probation violation.
Robert Hunter Willis, 25, Lake Charles: Trespassing.
Germaine Lynel Strawder, 41, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; first offense carrying of weapons; registration of sex offenders and child predators; failure to comply with sex offender identification requirements.
Ronald Kennard Jacobs, 36, New Orleans: Instate detainer; contraband in a penal institutions; 4th offense possession of marijuana.
Rene Aline Purvis, 56, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; no seat belt.
Cherneva Chadora Anderson, 21, New Orleans: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; driving without a license; expired plate; no seat belt.
Stacey Anne Martin, 43, Vidor, TX: Domestic abuse.
Robert Arthur Dellenger, 61, Vidor, TX: Domestic abuse.
Dwayne Anthony Lejune, 60, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Dominique Gerard Victorian, 26, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; switched license plate.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.