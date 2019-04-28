No. 9 LSU baseball holds on to take Game 3 and series over Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WAFB) - No. 9 LSU baseball was able to withstand an attempted comeback by Alabama to win the third game and the series Sunday in Tuscaloosa.
The Tigers (29-16, 13-8 SEC) held on for a 5-4 victory over the Crimson Tide (26-19, 5-16 SEC).
Landon Marceaux started on the mound for LSU and got the win. He allowed two runs on five hits and struck out three batters in five innings of work. He improved to 3-2. Devin Fontenot earned another save, raising his total to six on the season.
A double by Josh Smith sent Antoine Duplantis home in the top of the first inning to give LSU the 1-0 lead.
Alabama tied the game in the bottom of the inning on a bases-loaded walk.
The bats came alive for the Tigers in the third inning. Saul Garza hit a solo home run to left field. It was his second time going yard this season. A single by Gavin Dugas plated Zach Watson and Smith to put LSU up 4-1.
In the fourth inning, Daniel Cabrera hit a solo shot down the right field line. He leads the team with eight home runs on the season.
Alabama scored in the fifth, eighth, and ninth innings but it wasn’t enough to take the lead. With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, Fontenot sat the batter down looking on three consecutive strikes.
