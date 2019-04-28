Late home run sends St. Amant past Barbe in the 5A state championship game

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Barbe was in control for most of the afternoon but St. Amant came alive in the 7th inning as Julia Kramer hit a go-ahead three run homer to seal the victory for the Lady Gators’ on Saturday afternoon in Sulphur.
“I’m heartbroken for my girls,” said Barbe head coach Candyce Carter. “All I can say is I’m extremely proud of my team and I’m going to miss my seniors a lot.”
The Lady Bucs struck first in the third with a solo home run by Alana Mark and held the Lady Gators scoreless through six innings thanks to a brilliant, 14-strikeout performance by freshman pitcher Halie Pappion.
“I couldn’t say more about her (Pappion)," Carter added. "She came in as a freshman and brought us all the way to the state finals. We 100 percent would not be here without her.”
