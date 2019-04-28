Kinder falls in heart breaker to Mangham in 2A championship game

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Kinder and Mangham went down to the wire on Saturday afternoon in Sulphur. After trailing by three runs the Lady Jackets rallied back combining for 7 runs in the last two innings.
“Our girls took a different approach at the plate and started hitting the ball,” said Kinder head coach Skip Pickle. “We hit the ball in the sixth and put a little pressure on their defense and that turned the game around for us.”
Trailing by 8-6 in the bottom of the 7th, the Lady Dragons strung together three runs to seal the deal. Camm Neathery brought in a pair to knot the game up at eight and then Grace Underwood hit a walk-off single to win the game for Mangham.
“It just wasn’t meant to be for the Lady Jackets. Our girls fought really hard and showed a lot of guts. They’re champions in my heart, super proud of my team and I love them very much.”
