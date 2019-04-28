First Alert Forecast: Pleasant start to the week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expect mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds. We’re also have a nice light wind out of the south helping to keep things comfortable. Temperatures will top out near the 80 degree mark through the afternoon before dropping into the 60s overnight.
We’ll start off our work week with temperatures in the mid-60s and gradually warm through Monday reaching a high in the low 80s through the afternoon. We’ll also see cloud cover starting to increase a see a few more clouds mixing in with our sunshine. We also have a small chance for an afternoon shower that cannot be ruled out! So keep the umbrella in the car in case, but if any showers do develop they should be small and short lived. With cloud cover increasing overnight temperatures only fall a few degrees down into the upper 60s overnight.
Tuesday we’ve got warm and muggy conditions on tap to start the day with temperatures already flirting with near 70 degrees. Even with cloudy skies we’ll still warm up into the mid 80s through the afternoon. We’ll also see breezy conditions and another chance for a stray shower to develop. Once again, anything that does develop should be small and short lived. Through the evening temperatures don’t fall much as clouds stick around. We’ll be down to the low 70s overnight.
Wednesday we’ll start the day much like on Tuesday with temperatures already in the 70s and cloudy skies. Rain chances are up slightly from Monday and Tuesday, but still remain low as the greatest chance for rain doesn’t move in until very late in the evening hours. We’ll see temperatures reach the 80s once again and could see an afternoon shower before our greatest chance for rain during the overnight hours.
Overnight we’ll see temperatures drop to near 70s and that rain chance steadily increasing as our next cold front starts to swing through the area. Models are showing it moving slow, but not dropping too much rain at this time. We’ll continue to monitor this through the week.
Thursday as that front pushes through we’ve got our next chance for some thunderstorms to pass through. Some models have this system dissipating before reaching southwest Louisiana so hold on to some hope! This is why I have left rain chances at 40% through the afternoon as I am not convinced at this time that everyone will see that rain. This system is not looking severe at this time, but being in the season for severe weather we will monitor this as the time gets closer.
Into next weekend rain chances begin to taper off as that front pushes through. We could still see an afternoon shower or two through next weekend, but we’ll still get plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the low 80s through the weekend and much of the following week.
