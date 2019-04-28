Dragon Boat Race raises money for Children’s Miracle Network

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Saturday was the seventh annual Dragon Boat Race in Lake Charles.
With thirty-three teams competing for the coveted trophy and year-long bragging rights teams from all different industries across the Lake Area traded in their offices for boats for the day.
Some teams train for weeks and even months for the event.
CITGO has been the team to beat over the last seven years, but this year a few teams stepped up their game, hoping to dethrone the reigning champs.
“We went out and secured the equipment necessary to get out and practice along side them, in fact, I’m going to say that our equipment and their equipment was parked alongside next to each other for a while," said Chad Crain with Cameron LNG.
Even though the teams were all looking to win, they were truly racing for something much bigger than a trophy.
“Number one, I think it’s a lot of fun," Kevin Holland with CHISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana said. "And number two, it’s great competition, and I also think people appreciate supporting the Children’s Miracle Network.”
Proceeds raised from the race go towards supporting the Children’s Miracle Network at CHISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana.
In the Dragon Division Major Final:
- Louisiana Mortgage Associates came in first place with a time of 58.510 seconds.
- CITGO came in second with a time of 58.640 seconds.
- Sasol came in third at 59.410 seconds.
In the Lion Divison Major Final:
- Energy Transfer came in first at 1:03.310.
- Golden Nugget came in second at 1:03.310.
- LyondellBasell came in third at 1:04.580.
In the Tiger Division:
- Coushatta Tribe came in first at 1:05.080.
- COHSWLA came in second at 1:09.050.
- And COHSWLA’s second team finished in third at 1:09.680.
