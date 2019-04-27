SWLA Arrest Report - April 26, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 26, 2019.
Cortney Marie Linscombe, 33, Lake Charles: First offense carrying of weapons; aggravated assault with a firearm.
Stewart Wayne Buller, 51, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Kelli Dawn McManus, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Christopher Harold Leslie, 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; contempt of court.
Jake Lloyd Hansbrough, 22, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; damaging property with graffiti under $500; contempt of court.
Akil Rashaud Grant, 25, DeQuincy: Aggravated assault, child endangerment.
Quentin Preston West, 38, DeRidder: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Travis James Garner, 29, Lake Charles: Criminal trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Savannah Nicole Lafleur, 26, Bell City: Criminal trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of Schedule II drug.
Eddie Lee III, 56, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; burglary; trespassing; theft under $1,000; burglary; trespassing; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; theft of a motor vehicle between $1,000 and $5,000; property damage under $1,000.
Finbar Zachary Henry, 57, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency.
John Eric Holloway Sr., 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Anthony Terrell Carmichael, 21, Houston, TX: Property damage under $1,000 (7 charges); burglary (8 charges); unauthorized use of an access card as theft.
Aaron Sean Davis, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of DAB of a dating partner; domestic abuse; second offense domestic abuse.
Bryan Alejandro Serrano, 20, Houston TX: Property damage under $1,000 (35 charges); theft of a firearm; burglary (36 charges).
Keith Joseph Holland, 56, Iowa: Third offense DWI; criminal mischief.
Matthew James Harrison, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; probation violation.
Devin Blake Badon, 26, Sulphur: Resisting an officer by flight; burglary of an inhabited dwelling; domestic abuse; contempt of court; contempt of court.
Wallace Roy Labove Jr., 26, Sulphur: Probation violation.
Walter Antonio Jackson, 48, Iowa: Federal detainer.
Richard Wayne Risinger II, 39, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting and officer; possession of a Schedule III drug.
Erica Lynn Naylor, 48, Richmond TX: Resisting an officer; interfering with a law enforcement investigation.
Mazelle Tywan Justice Sr., 40, Port Neches, TX: Federal detainer.
Melvin Paul Guidry Jr., 54, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Jasmine Nichole Patterson, 18, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Kimberly Nicole Parker, 37, Sulphur: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presnce of a minor; operating a vehicle while under suspension.
Norvin Joshua Townsend, 42, Baton Rouge: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a drug paraphernalia.
Colby Bryce Smith, 21, Vinton: Child endangerment.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.