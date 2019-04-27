Seventh annual Dragon Boat Race coming to Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The seventh annual Dragon Boat Races are coming to the Lake Charles Civic Center Seawall at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 27.
The CHRISTUS Ochsner Southwestern Louisiana Foundation, along with presenting sponsors Louisiana Mortgage Associates and Golden Nugget Lake Charles, will host the seventh annual event to help support the efforts of the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) at CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana.
This event is open and free to the public.
More than 30 local teams will compete for the top spot in their division.
In this year’s race, 32 teams will compete to capture the coveted traveling trophy that goes to the fastest team on the Lake. Each team consists of 20 members who paddle a 41-foot vessel to the beat of their team drummer. Teams can develop a unique theme and team name and will compete in two races for their best time. After the qualifying races, all the teams are classified into three groups based on their best time and compete in a final race to determine the winners in each of the groups.
During the races, a Kid’s Activity Tent will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Kids of all ages can enjoy arts and crafts, games, face-painting and more. There will be food and drink vendors, music and a family-friendly atmosphere.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.