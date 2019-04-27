Seventh annual Dragon Boat Race coming to Lake Charles

In this year’s race, 32 teams will compete to capture the coveted traveling trophy that goes to the fastest team on the Lake. Each team consists of 20 members who paddle a 41-foot vessel to the beat of their team drummer. Teams can develop a unique theme and team name and will compete in two races for their best time. After the qualifying races, all the teams are classified into three groups based on their best time and compete in a final race to determine the winners in each of the groups.