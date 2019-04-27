Seed Center 2019 Business Pitch winners

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The 7th annual Business Incubator Pitch at the Seed Center took place Thursday night.
People from across Southwest Louisiana with business ideas all compete to win money to give their businesses a kick start.
The competition had four categories and each first place winner for the categories won $5,000 to put towards starting their businesses.
The first place winners were Tutor 2 You, GOPHR, Mobile Score, LLC and Brix A Million.
GOPHR won first place in the College/University category.
“Me and my father were building a house a couple of years ago, and kept running out of supplies," Warren Vandezer, the founder of GOPHR, said. "We live in Moss Bluff, and it was a long haul back.”
The company will deliver goods from local businesses to consumers.
They also plan on helping larger retailers deliver items locally, especially during busy holiday seasons.
“It’s a way for you to earn extra money, and it’s a way for small retailers, mom and pop shops, sole proprietors to have a fighting chance," Brian Flanagan, who presented the business at the competition, said.
You will download the app, shop from a local store, and then a driver will pick up your purchase and bring it to your front door. They plan on launching the app this holiday season.
Mobile Score, LLC won first place in the Technology category.
“A lot of the fields we frequent, they’d have scoreboards that were inoperable or just obsolete," Josh German, co-founder of the business, said.
He and his wife said they came up with the idea because they travel to a lot of baseball fields for tournaments with their two sons.
“We created a fold-able scoreboard, it’s portable unlike any other on the market, it brings portability to a new level," German said.
It’s designed to be used for any sport.
Through the app, you can control the score, time, outs, runs and more.
It’s not only helpful for spectators, but also for coaches and players, according to German’s son, Jayden.
“It’s great for youth athletes like me, because we can just poke our heads out and see the score right there, and I think it’s going to be great for the future for us," Jayden said.
The boards are available for pre-sale right now, and they’re planning on rolling them out this summer.
Brix A Million won first place in the General Business category.
“My son, we would take him to Lego events, but there would be none in town. The closest one would be three hours away," Ryan Preatto, who is the co-founder of the business with his son, said.
He said his son wanted something to do that would stimulate his brain, and also allow him to be hands on, without having to travel hours away to do it.
“It’s an opportunity for children, or anyone who is young or young at heart, to build, and learn about different areas of engineering, civil engineering, structural design," Preatto said.
They’re planning on bringing the blocks to birthday parties and classrooms, proving both a fun and education experience. They also plan on selling the blocks. The business in in the pre-launch phase right now.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.