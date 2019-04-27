Passenger shot, killed during Uber ride in Houston

HOUSTON (KPRC/CNN) - An Uber passenger is dead after he was shot and killed by another man in Texas.
It happened Friday afternoon in Houston.
The victim has been identified as 26-year-old James Grant Booker II.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the Uber driver picked up a passenger at a house. When the passenger took a seat in the back of the car, another person walked around to the driver's side of the vehicle, fired into the back seat several times and ran from the scene.
The Uber driver then drove off about a mile away from where the shooting happened, stopped in a parking lot and called 911.
"He's cooperating right now,” Gonzalez said. “I haven't personally talked to him. I understand he's probably a little bit shaken from this. But we're going to investigate this completely and we're grateful that he's complying at this time."
The Uber driver was not injured.
Deputies are now on the hunt for the shooter.
“The alleged shooter, we’re in search for him right now. He’s described as a black male, with a white t-shirt, tan pants, and shoulder length dreadlocks and of course he was armed with some type of handgun,” Gonzalez said.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information that could be helpful to the case to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 713-222-8477.
