Pappion sparks late comeback with two run bomb; Lady Bucs to 5A State Title game

Pappion sparks late comeback with two run bomb; Lady Bucs to 5A State Title game
April 26, 2019 at 10:18 PM CDT - Updated April 26 at 10:53 PM

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Barbe used late game heroics to take down number two Airline. Freshman pitcher Halie Pappion sparked the comeback with a two-run bomb in the 6th to tie up the ball game at 6.

"I knew my other at bats I had to make an adjustment because I was struggling trying to get on top of the ball but then I listened to what my coach was saying and it just clicked," Halie Pappion said.

Then, a few batters later it was Brenna Moncrief who hit the RBI double to put the Bucs out in front 7-6 and get the job done.

Barbe will take on St. Amant at 11:00 AM in hopes to win a State Title.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.