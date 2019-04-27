No. 9 LSU baseball falls to Alabama in Game 1

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WAFB) - No. 9 LSU dropped the first game of a weekend series to Alabama in Tuscaloosa, AL.
The Tigers (27-16, 11-8 SEC) fell 6-1 to the Crimson Tide (26-17, 5-14 SEC) Friday.
Zack Hess started on the mound for LSU and suffered the loss. He gave up five runs on eight hits, including two home runs, in 4.1 innings. He struck out five batters. He dropped to 2-3 with the loss.
LSU didn’t score its lone run until the top of the ninth. A double by Drew Bianco sent Daniel Cabrera home.
Alabama started out strong by hitting two solo home runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Tide then went on to score a single run in each of the second, third, fifth, and seventh innings.
