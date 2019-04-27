No. 9 LSU baseball evens series with Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WAFB) - No. 9 LSU evened its weekend series against Alabama with a win Saturday in Tuscaloosa.
The Tigers (28-16, 12-8) topped the Tide (26-18, 5-15 SEC), 5-2 in the second game.
LSU starting pitcher Eric Walker had a career-high nine strikeouts in the game. He allowed five hits and only one run in 5.2 innings of work. He improved to 4-3 on the season with the win. Devin Fontenot picked up his fifth save.
That one run given up by Walker was a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning.
After a scoreless second, Zach Watson crossed the plate on a Cade Beloso single up the middle to tie the game at 1-1.
LSU did most of its damage in the top of the third inning. Watson ripped a three-run dinger to left field to give the Tigers the 4-1 lead.
In the fifth, Josh Smith reached home on a sac bunt by Chris Reid to extend the lead to 5-1.
Alabama scored another run in the bottom of the seventh.
