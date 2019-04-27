NFL DRAFT: Saints select Rutgers safety Saquan Hampton at No. 177 overall

By Josh Auzenne | April 27, 2019 at 2:33 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 3:37 PM

NASHVILLE, TN (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints picked Rutgers safety Saquan Hampton in the sixth round at No. 177 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The selection made it back-to-back safety picks for the Black and Gold.

Hampton is 6-foot-1 and weighs 206 pounds.

He ran 4.48 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He completed 14 reps on the bench press.

He had three interceptions and 13 pass breakups in his senior season. His sophomore and junior seasons were shortened by injuries.

