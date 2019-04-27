NFL DRAFT: Saints select Idaho LB Kaden Elliss No. 244 overall

NASHVILLE, TN (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints went defense again for their final pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
The Who Dats picked up Idaho linebacker Kaden Elliss in the seventh round. He was taken No. 244 overall.
The 6-foot-2, 238-pound senior is the son of a former NFL player. His father, Luther Elliss, was taken in the first round by the Detroit Lions in the 1995 NFL Draft and played in the league for 10 years.
In his senior season, he led the Vandals with 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He had a total of 60 tackles and three pass breakups in 2018.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.