NFL DRAFT: Saints move up to take Florida safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson at No. 105

NASHVILLE, TN (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints traded with the New York Jets to move up and select Florida safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Gardner-Johnson was taken at No. 105 overall.
The junior is 5-foot-11 and weighs 210 pounds. He ran a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash at the combine and completed 17 reps on the bench press.
In his junior season, he had a team-high four interceptions and broke up two other passes. He also had nine tackles for loss and three sacks for the Gators.
