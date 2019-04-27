NFL DRAFT: New Orleans Saints select center Erik McCoy from Texas A&M at No. 48 after trade with Miami

NASHVILLE, TN (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints selected center Erik McCoy of Texas A&M with the No. 48 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
The junior from Lufkin, TX, is 6-foot-4 and weighs 315 pounds.
The Saints traded with Miami to move up from No. 62 to provide more protection for quarterback Drew Brees.
He should also help move bodies out of the way for running back Alvin Kamara.
He helped the Aggies run game to go for more than 2,000 yards each of the last three seasons.
