NFL DRAFT: LSU DB Greedy Williams taken No. 46 by the Cleveland Browns

NFL DRAFT: LSU DB Greedy Williams taken No. 46 by the Cleveland Browns
LSU cornerback Greedy Williams (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Josh Auzenne | April 26, 2019 at 7:16 PM CDT - Updated April 26 at 9:54 PM

NASHVILLE, TN (WAFB) - LSU cornerback Greedy Williams was taken No. 46 overall in the second round by Cleveland Browns in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Hometown: Shreveport, LA

High School: Calvary Baptist Academy

Four-star defender by Scout, 247Sports, and ESPN, three-star rating by Rivals

6′3″, 184 pounds

Defensive back

LSU cornerback Greedy Williams
LSU cornerback Greedy Williams (Source: WAFB)

Awards:

2018

Thorpe Award Finalist

First Team All-America (Walter Camp, Football Writers, AFCA)

Second Team All-America (AP, Sporting News)

First Team All-SEC (AP, SEC Coaches)

2017

Third Team All-America (AP)

Freshman All-SEC (SEC Coaches)

First-Team All-SEC (Media)

Second Team All-SEC (SEC Coaches)

Career: 71 total tackles, 49 solo, eight interceptions, 20 passes defensed

Highs:

2018: tackles (38), interceptions (6) and passes defensed

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.