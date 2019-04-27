NFL DRAFT: LSU DB Greedy Williams taken No. 46 by the Cleveland Browns

NASHVILLE, TN (WAFB) - LSU cornerback Greedy Williams was taken No. 46 overall in the second round by Cleveland Browns in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Hometown: Shreveport, LA
High School: Calvary Baptist Academy
Four-star defender by Scout, 247Sports, and ESPN, three-star rating by Rivals
6′3″, 184 pounds
Defensive back
Awards:
2018
Thorpe Award Finalist
First Team All-America (Walter Camp, Football Writers, AFCA)
Second Team All-America (AP, Sporting News)
First Team All-SEC (AP, SEC Coaches)
2017
Third Team All-America (AP)
Freshman All-SEC (SEC Coaches)
First-Team All-SEC (Media)
Second Team All-SEC (SEC Coaches)
Career: 71 total tackles, 49 solo, eight interceptions, 20 passes defensed
Highs:
2018: tackles (38), interceptions (6) and passes defensed
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.