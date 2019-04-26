New Bucs linebacker Devin White expects support from LSU-Saints fans when playing the Black and Gold

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU fans are well-versed in what Devin White brings to a program. The middle linebacker now takes his talents to Tampa Bay, and explains why he'll be a fan favorite.
“I’m going to be a guy that everyone is going to respect. They’re going to love what I bring off the field. On the field they’re getting a versatile linebacker. A three down linebacker that’s able to go sideline-to-sideline. Able to drop in coverage, hold different running backs and tight ends. A guy that can also get down and dirty in the trenches. Just a guy you don’t have to take off the field. Relentless effort, high motor, got a passion for the game,” said Devin White.
White now plays for a rival of the Saints. But, he expects to still “feel the love” when playing the Black and Gold.
“Oh man, there’s going to be a lot of Devin White fans when we play the Saints. It’s from LSU being the greatest fan bases in college football. They’re going to continue to support me. Once I came off the stage there was a ton of Saints fans saying ‘LSU!’ ‘We love you, we love you.’ If you’re a guy with great character, compassion for your state. No matter where you go, they’re not going to root against you, they’re going to root for you,” said White.
White might be a rookie, but he can already lean on another former Tiger in Kendell Beckwith when he suits up for the Bucs.
“Me and big bro have been knowing each other for a long time. He took me in when I came to LSU. The guy let me come to his house, which is in Clinton, Louisiana, like an hour from Baton Rouge. To ride horses, eat his mom’s food,” White.
There’s now three former Tigers playing linebacker for Tampa. White, Beckwith, and Kevin Minter.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.