McNeese Splits Doubleheader at SE La.

HAMMOND, LA (KPLC) - McNeese softball completed its Southland Conference series at Southeastern Louisiana Saturday with a split. McNeese evened the series one game apiece with a game one 4-1 win. SE La. won the rubber game 1-0.
The split puts McNeese at 25-28 overall and 16-8 in the SLC. SE La. improves to 31-19 and also 16-8 in the SLC.
With the Cowgirls trailing 1-0, pinch hitter Tayler Strother was hit by a pitch and represented the tying run with one out. Cori McCrary then doubled to left center and Strother came all the way home and what was thought to have tied the game due to catcher obstruction but after an umpire meeting, Strother was called out. The Cowgirls still had a chance to tie the game as McCrary advanced to third on the throw home but a ground out ended the game leaving the potential tying runner stranded.
McNeese will conclude its regular season next weekend by hosting Lamar in a three-game series beginning with a single game at 6 p.m. Friday with the series concluding with a noon doubleheader Saturday.
GAME 1 (McNeese 4, SE La. 1)
T3- McNeese took an early lead with a two out RBI single to right field that scored Kaylee Lopez. Lopez reached base with a double to left field. McN 1, SE La. 0
B3- SE La. responded with a run to tie the game. An RBI single to first base by Lindsey Rizzo allowed Madesen Blackford to score. Blackford reached on a walk. McN 1, SE La. 1
T4- McNeese took a two-run lead on a two out two RBI inside the park home run by Toni Perrin that scored Alexandria Saldivar. Saldivar reached on a walk. McN 3, SE La. 1
T6- Toni Perrin comes through again for the Cowgirls with a two out double down the right field line that scores Cori McCrary. McCrary led the inning off with single down the right field line. McN 4, SE La. 1
NOTES
- McNeese scored its first four runs with two outs
- McNeese picked up 9 hits
- Toni Perrin hit an inside the park two run homerun in the 4th, it’s her third homerun this season
- McNeese had four extra base hits in the game- one homerun and three doubles (Lopez, Turbeville, Perrin)
- Turbeville led the Cowgirls with a 3 for 4 plate appearance, one RBI and one stolen base
- Freshman Saleen Flores improved to 5-5 on the year with the complete game
GAME 2 (SE La. 1, McNeese 0)
B4- SE La. scored the only run of the game on a Cowgirl error that allowed E. Manzer to score. Manzer reached on a fielder’s choice
T6- McNeese stranded the tying run on second base with two when Justyce McClain singled to centerfield then stole second. McClain was stranded when Demi Boudreaux grounded out to short.
T7: McNeese had a chance to tie the game but a questionable obstruction call stood when Cori McCrary doubled to left center and pinch hitter Tayler Strother who reached base after being hit by a pitch came all the way home to what was thought to be an obstruction by the SE La. catcher but after an umpire meeting, Strother was called out. The game ended when pinch hitter Alayis Seneca grounded out to first to end the game, stranding McCrary on third.
NOTES
- McNeese was held to one hit coming from a single to left field by Toni Perrin in the third inning.
- Tayler Strother was called out at home in the T7 in what was thought to be a catcher obstruction in what would have tied the game.
- McNeese still had a chance to tie the game with two outs and the tying run on third but a ground out ended the game.
- McNeese was held to three hits (McClain, McCrary, Perrin)
- McCrary picked up the only extra base hit that being a double in the 7th
- Alexsandra Flores was on the losing end despite giving up only two hits. She falls to 10-12 on the year
