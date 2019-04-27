McNeese Splits Doubleheader at SE La.

With the Cowgirls trailing 1-0, pinch hitter Tayler Strother was hit by a pitch and represented the tying run with one out. Cori McCrary then doubled to left center and Strother came all the way home and what was thought to have tied the game due to catcher obstruction but after an umpire meeting, Strother was called out. The Cowgirls still had a chance to tie the game as McCrary advanced to third on the throw home but a ground out ended the game leaving the potential tying runner stranded.