McNeese lets lead slip away in the 7th in 3-2 loss at SE La.

B7- SE La. came from behind to score two runs on four hits to pick up the win. After Alex Flores got M. Blackford to fly out to center for the first out, Flores gave up three straight hits to load the bases. Alex was replaced by Saleen Flores with the bases loaded and one out. Saleen gave up a single that tied the game then Ella Manzer hit a grounder to shortstop Cori McCrary who threw home but the throw was late allowing the winning run to score. SE La. 3, McN 2