McNeese lets lead slip away in the 7th in 3-2 loss at SE La.

HAMMOND, LA (KPLC) - Southeastern Louisiana came from behind in the bottom of the seventh inning to scored two runs to take the opening game 3-2 of the Southland Conference softball series from McNeese Friday. The teams will meet Saturday for a 12 p.m. doubleheader.
McNeese (24-27, 15-7 SLC) had its chances but couldn’t get the timely hitting as the Cowgirls left seven baserunners stranded, six of the seven in scoring positions.
The Lady Lions (30-18, 15-7 SLC) also had chances to score more runs but the Cowgirl defense came up big a few times and catcher Aubree Turbeville held the nation’s stolen base team and leader (Jaquelyn Ramon) in check for most of the game.
SCORING
T3- After leaving runners stranded in scoring position the previous two innings, McNeese gets on the board with a two out single to left by Aubree Turbeville and a Lady Lion throwing error. Demi Boudreaux got things started with a two out single through the left side followed by a Kaylee Lopez single to left center. Turbeville put the Cowgirls on the board with a single to left that scored Boudreaux then an error allowed Lopez to come home. McN 2, SE La. 0
B4- SE La. cut the McNeese lead in half when Rebecca Skains scored after McNeese third baseman Haylee Brinlee got Lindsey Rizzo out at home by flipping the ball to catcher Aubree Turbeville. In the meantime, Mima Doucet was caught in a run down between first and second that allowed Skains to score. McN 2, SE La. 1
B7- SE La. came from behind to score two runs on four hits to pick up the win. After Alex Flores got M. Blackford to fly out to center for the first out, Flores gave up three straight hits to load the bases. Alex was replaced by Saleen Flores with the bases loaded and one out. Saleen gave up a single that tied the game then Ella Manzer hit a grounder to shortstop Cori McCrary who threw home but the throw was late allowing the winning run to score. SE La. 3, McN 2
NOTES:
-McNeese left seven baserunners stranded including six in scoring position
- McNeese picked up six hits with six different players collecting one each
- McNeese had one extra base hit, a double by Haylee Brinlee
- Alex Flores took the loss to fall to 10-10 on the year. Alex gave up 10 hits, three earned runs, walked three and struck out one in 6 1/3 innings
- Saleen Flores faced two batters and gave up one hit
