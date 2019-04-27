Local hospitals discuss protecting employees after Baton Rouge nurse attack

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Jessie Guillory, a 54-year-old Lake Charles man, is facing one count of manslaughter this week after allegedly attacking a Baton Rouge General Medical Center nurse, Lynne Truxillo.
The attack raises questions about hospital security.
“When you sign up to be a nurse, and you go to school, we don’t expect that to be a part of the job. It’s the job of security to keep our associates, our visitors and our patients safe," Scott Kyle, manager of safety and security for Christus Ochsner Southwest Louisiana, said.
Kyle said over the last year they’ve made a handful of security changes at their hospitals after the Joint Commission released the Sentinel Event 59 — a mandate to better protect healthcare employees.
“We increased our security, we provided additional education especially to emergency department nurses and, uh, we also have employed Lake Charles Police officers. They’re here 24/7 in our emergency department providing additional security and able to effect an arrest should something happen," Kyle said.
Since implementing these measures, Kyle said they’ve noticed a difference.
“Every emergency department in the United States has seen some type of violence over the last couple of years related to the care of psychiatric patients, the influx of psychiatric patients in our emergency departments. With the increase in security and the employment of lake charles police officers in our ED we’ve seen a dramatic decrease in violence within our emergency department over the last 12 months,” Kyle said.
In the next week, Kyle said you’ll also notice new signage at their hospitals discouraging violence.
