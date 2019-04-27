Gold Star families hit with huge tax increase on survivor benefits

Davis said: “When you are at a military funeral, and they are folding up – you know, in my instance – as they’re folding up my husband’s flag off of his casket, and the Marine that handed it over to me said, ‘This is on behalf of a grateful nation,’ I’m looking for someone to stand up for me in the way that my husband stood up for this country. I’m looking for someone to take care of my daughter and my family in the way that I know my husband would do for this country.”