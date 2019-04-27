Gold Star families hit with huge tax increase on survivor benefits

(CNN) – First they lost their loved ones. Now they’re being hit with thousands of dollars more in taxes on their survivor benefits.
Some Gold Star families are asking Congress to make changes to the tax overhaul President Donald Trump signed into law in 2017 after they saw higher tax bills because of it.
It’s been almost five years since Elizabeth Davis lost her husband Matt, a Marine 1st lieutenant. Their daughter Aubrey was 6 years old when he died.
As if that pain weren’t enough, Aubrey just had to pay $10,000 in taxes on the benefits from her father’s death.
"It is an absolute betrayal of the families who have already given so much,” Davis said. “And this is money that is intended for children who are essentially orphaned."
Davis is one of thousands of Gold Star widows grappling with Congress’ changes to the tax code, which have resulted in a surge in taxes on benefits to military families.
"I had a hard time understanding it at first,” Davis said. “I thought for sure, like, ‘This figure is wrong. There's no way she owes that much in taxes.’ But it wasn't."
Both the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs offer benefits to spouses of fallen troops.
But the full amounts can’t be received simultaneously. They’re offset against each other. So, parents often put the taxable Defense Department benefits in their children’s names, in order to receive both benefits at the same time.
And the new tax code then puts those kids into a bracket known as the “Kiddie Tax,” smacking them with taxes as high as 37 percent, which can be triple what it used to be.
"It changes everything financially, you know, week to week and month to month," Davis said.
Davis is giving politicians the benefit of the doubt that they didn’t set out to target military families. But she and others affected say Congress has to fix the problem to allow spouses to receive both benefits in full, so they don’t have to put them in their children’s names and get taxed so high.
Davis said: “When you are at a military funeral, and they are folding up – you know, in my instance – as they’re folding up my husband’s flag off of his casket, and the Marine that handed it over to me said, ‘This is on behalf of a grateful nation,’ I’m looking for someone to stand up for me in the way that my husband stood up for this country. I’m looking for someone to take care of my daughter and my family in the way that I know my husband would do for this country.”
In a statement, the U.S. Department of the Treasury said: “We are deeply grateful for the sacrifices made by our brave service members and their families, and we are evaluating what can be done to solve this issue and provide relief to the families of our fallen heroes.”
