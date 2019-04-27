First Alert Forecast: A few more days of nice weather

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expect plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures. We’ll top out near the 80 degree mark. Winds will also start to increase as a low pressure system passes off shore. We’ll see winds out of the south through the evening hours at 10 to 15 mph with gusts near 20 mph at times. Winds start to calm down early Sunday morning which helps in the development of overnight fog.
Starting off Sunday with temperatures in the 60s and patchy fog thanks to clear skies and that breeze gradually weakening overnight. Fog shouldn’t stick around too long as that sun will come out and help to warm us up through the afternoon hours. We’ll be up to near that 80 degree mark by the afternoon with increased humidity as well. We can expect some more cloud cover starting to build but we’ll still see mostly sunny conditions.
Monday with increased cloud cover fog chances don’t look too great, but we’ll continue to monitor that situation. Temperatures will start off in the mid 60s with steadily increasing cloudy cover, but still enough sunshine to warm us up to 83 degrees by the afternoon. We also have a 10% chance of rain as a pop-up afternoon shower can’t be ruled out.
Much of the same is expected for Tuesday with a little more cloud cover and temperatures near the mid 80s through the afternoon. Rain chances are also up to a 20% chance as a frontal boundary approaches the area from the northwest. Overnight, temperatures don’t fall much only down about 10 degrees to near 70 by early Wednesday morning.
That frontal boundary slides even closer to SWLA helping to increase rain chances just a bit more up to 30% with a few hit or miss showers possible through the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will also flirt with the mid 80s by the main part of the afternoon. Before seeing them drop once again to near the 70 degree mark.
Thursday looks like our best chance of rain for the next week with rain chances at 40% through the day. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder, but the system doesn’t have the qualities to produce any severe weather at this time. We’ll continue to monitor this, but models are not indicating anything too strong developing. Temperatures will be in the low 80s thanks to rain and clouds through the majority of the day.
We do begin to see a clear up according to some models into next weekend with rain chances moving off to our east leaving us with partly cloudy skies. Unfortunately, other models are showing rain lingering through next weekend which is why I have left a small chance of rain for next weekend.
