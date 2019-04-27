Browns’ Denzel Ward gives $10K to alma mater Nordonia High School

MACEDONIA, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns’ cornerback Denzel Ward decided to give back to his alma mater, Nordonia High School.
Ward gave $10,000 in donations to the high school’s football program on behalf of the NFL Foundation.
Nordonia Schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Clark took to Twitter to thank the Browns’ player for his generosity.
Ward graduated from Nordonia High School in 2015 winning the Division II state championship in 2014 and went on to play football for The Ohio State University. Ward was selected by the Cleveland Browns’ as the 4th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Nordonia Athletics continue to support Ward in his professional career with encouraging posts rooting on the alumnus.
