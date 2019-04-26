SWLA Arrest Reports - April 25, 2019

April 26, 2019 at 8:35 AM CDT - Updated April 26 at 8:35 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 25, 2019.

Gerald Jermaine Nelson, 36, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Todd Benton, 43, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Victor Dominique Rivera, 31, Lake Charles: Aggravated cruelty to animals.

Jermaric Terez Andrus, 20, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated assault with a firearm; theft under $1,000.

Tristan Trumaine West, 38, Jennings: Instate detainer.

Ben G Weaver, 37, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; instate detainer; instate detainer; probation violation; instate detainer; burglary; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

John Seth Chaisson, 22, Westlake: Resisting an officer by flight; aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of or dealing in firearms with an obliterated number.

Jeremy Alexander Allen, 26, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a felon; resisting an officer by flight; first offense DWI; contempt of court.

Sonzelet Kennon, 19, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marlana Ann Oquinn, 25, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Joseph Eugene McManus, 47, Sulphur: Use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

John Hiram Voss Buff, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; contempt of court.

Phaedra Dryanee Evans, 40, DeRidder: Misdemeanor probation detainer.

Alexander Paul Williams, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Michael John Derouen, 31, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Miyah Asiwanna Sheperd, 21, Iowa: Contempt of court; contempt of court.

Autishia Tyshenell Carrier, 19, Lake Charles: Contraband in a penal institution; production, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; criminal conspiracy.

Christina Carmen Jones, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft between $750 and $5,000; forgery.

Regine Fay Johnson, 32, Denham Springs: ARDC detainer.

Winnfield Miller Jr., 47, Iowa: Second offense possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jerald Jermaine Ardoin, 41, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Tameika Shuntel Watley, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Otis Hardman Jr., 62, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Mary Evelyn Hardman, 56, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Rickey Joseph Jeanise, 52, Canencro: Fourth offense DWI; reckless operation; resisting an officer.

Brian Emmanual Nash, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; second degree kidnapping.

