Spring Art Walk this afternoon in downtown Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Arts Council of SWLA’s annual Spring Art Walk is from 5 to 9 p.m. today, Friday, April 26.
The event celebrates the area’s cultural community.
The event will feature Art War competitions, in which teams of adult and student artists compete to create a mural in one hour in front of a live audience.
More than 45 vendors have booths for the outdoor art market, selling paintings, drawings, ceramics and jewelry and offering henna and face painting.
There will also be musicians and theater groups performing.
For more information, visit www.artscouncilswla.org.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.