Plainview’s Pippen throws perfect game to eliminate Evans in Class C semifinals

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Evans’ offense could never get going in Friday’s semifinal matchup with top seed Plainview as Lady Hornet senior Madison Pippen threw a perfect game in their 4-0 victory over the Lady Eagles.
"She (Pippen) jammed us and kept us off balance by hitting that inside spot," said Evans head coach Floyd Stark. "She lived there and executed and our girls couldn't their hands through."
Despite the defeat, Evans pitcher Jewel Sharbeno held a Plainview team that combined for 25 runs their past two games to just four in the semifinal matchup.
"She (Sharbeno) did a great job on the mound," Stark said. "She got a little frustrated towards the end, I saw her body language change but she still fought back through it.
The Lady Eagles finished at 17-8 on the season.
