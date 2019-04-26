PARADISE FOUND: A day with the Lake Charles Kayak Fishing Club

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Kayak fishing is the best of both worlds—bringing together two separate outdoors sports, allowing fishermen to fish wherever, whenever.
Some of the best fishing takes place in the shallow marshes of Southwest Louisiana.
But for the Lake Charles Kayak Fishing Club, they’re combining their love for fishing with kayaking to get to those shallow honey holes and reel in the big ones.
Ship to Shore Store Manager and LC Kayak Fishing Club member, Josh Duffel said the best part about kayak fishing is that it brings a different experience to the sport.
“It’s a lot more peaceful. There’s a lot more wildlife out there,” he said. “It’s really different catching a fish on a kayak too. It’s a little primitive almost.”
The kayaks that more serious fishermen use have all the bells and whistles: rod holders, pedals, rudders, etc. The accessories and add-ons for fishing kayaks are endless.
“So you can definitely spend some money on kayaks,” he said.
And the hobby is growing. The sport attracts people of all ages and skill levels. Kayaking and fishing at the same time can be challenging for a beginner, but with practice, it’s something anyone can master.
“It can be a little tough at first, but once you get used to it, it’s not so bad,” said Duffel.
Ship to Shore is hosting a “Demo Day” on June 8, 2019, for those interested in testing out a kayak for fishing. More information on the Lake Charles Kayak Fishing Club can also be found at the shop.
Visit Ship to Shore on Facebook, visit the store in Lake Charles at 4313 Lake Street or call (337) 474-0730.
