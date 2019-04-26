NFL DRAFT: LSU LB Devin White selected No. 5 by Tampa Bay

LSU linebacker Devin White (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Josh Auzenne | April 25, 2019 at 7:57 PM CDT - Updated April 25 at 8:43 PM

NASHVILLE, TN (WAFB) - LSU linebacker Devin White was selected No. 5 overall by the Tampa Bay Bucs in the 2019 NFL Draft.

White is the highest drafted linebacker in LSU history. He also becomes the third linebacker in the past few seasons taken by the Bucs.

Hometown: Springhill, LA

High School: North Webster

Consensus four-star recruit per Rivals, ESPN, 247Sports, and Scout

6′1″, 240 pounds

Linebacker

LSU linebacker Devin White (Source: WAFB)

Awards:

2018

Team MVP

Permanent Team Captain

Butkus Award Winner

First Team All-American (Walter Camp, AP, Sporting News, AFCA)

Second Team All-American (Football Writer's)

First Team All-SEC (SEC Coaches, AP)

SEC Defensive Player of the Week (vs. Georgia)

SEC Defensive Player of the Week (vs. Texas A&M)

Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week (vs. Georgia)

2017

Team MVP

Permanent Team Captain

All-SEC First Team (SEC Coaches, AP)

Second team All-America (FWAA, USA Today)

SEC Defensive Player of the Week (at Florida)

SEC Defensive Player of the Week (vs. Auburn)

SEC Defensive Player of the Week (vs. Arkansas)

SEC Defensive Player of the Week (vs. Texas A&M)

Chuck Bednarik National Player of the Week (vs. Auburn)

2016

SEC All-Freshman Team (Coaches)

Career: 286 total tackles, 114 solo, 8.5 sacks, one interception, four forced fumbles and recovered fumbles

Highs:

2017: tackles (133), sacks (4.5) and interceptions (1)

2018: Forced fumbles (3) and fumble recoveries (2)

