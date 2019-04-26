NFL DRAFT: LSU LB Devin White selected No. 5 by Tampa Bay

NASHVILLE, TN (WAFB) - LSU linebacker Devin White was selected No. 5 overall by the Tampa Bay Bucs in the 2019 NFL Draft.
White is the highest drafted linebacker in LSU history. He also becomes the third linebacker in the past few seasons taken by the Bucs.
Hometown: Springhill, LA
High School: North Webster
Consensus four-star recruit per Rivals, ESPN, 247Sports, and Scout
6′1″, 240 pounds
Linebacker
Awards:
2018
Team MVP
Permanent Team Captain
Butkus Award Winner
First Team All-American (Walter Camp, AP, Sporting News, AFCA)
Second Team All-American (Football Writer's)
First Team All-SEC (SEC Coaches, AP)
SEC Defensive Player of the Week (vs. Georgia)
SEC Defensive Player of the Week (vs. Texas A&M)
Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week (vs. Georgia)
2017
Team MVP
Permanent Team Captain
All-SEC First Team (SEC Coaches, AP)
Second team All-America (FWAA, USA Today)
SEC Defensive Player of the Week (at Florida)
SEC Defensive Player of the Week (vs. Auburn)
SEC Defensive Player of the Week (vs. Arkansas)
SEC Defensive Player of the Week (vs. Texas A&M)
Chuck Bednarik National Player of the Week (vs. Auburn)
2016
SEC All-Freshman Team (Coaches)
Career: 286 total tackles, 114 solo, 8.5 sacks, one interception, four forced fumbles and recovered fumbles
Highs:
2017: tackles (133), sacks (4.5) and interceptions (1)
2018: Forced fumbles (3) and fumble recoveries (2)
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.