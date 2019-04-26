New details released from Thursday police pursuit

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has released new information on a high speed chase Thursday that began in Lake Charles and ended in Sulphur.
Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux, Lake Charles police spokesperson, says an officer near the I-210 bridge observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed around 9 p.m. Thursday night.
The officer clocked the vehicle at 84 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone and attempted to stop the vehicle.
The suspect, Rickey Jeanise, refused to stop and led police on a pursuit that ended on Ruth Street in Sulphur, with the assistance of the Sulphur Police Department, Desormeaux said.
Jeanise was booked into Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office on counts of reckless operation, flight from an officer, and at least his sixth DWI. Judge Ron Ware set bond at $28,000.
