LSP: Follow ‘Move Over Law’ or risk citation

“Louisiana Revised Statute 32.125 is a traffic regulation where the use of law enforcement or any authorized vehicle by law that is on the shoulder or near the shoulder, near the roadway with the use of their lights that all drivers that all drivers must move over one lane,” Trooper Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police said. “If there are two or more lanes going in the same direction, they have to move over one lane safely. If they can’t do it safely, they do have to slow down to a reasonable speed.”