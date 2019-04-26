Kinder shuts out Many to advance to 2A title game

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - The Kinder Lady Jackets exploded for six runs in the first inning and never looked back as they shut out top seed Many 12-0 to advance to Saturday’s Class 2A title game.
"We executed the gameplan really well," said Kinder head coach Kenneth "Skip" Pickle. "Our girls were ready, they put in the work, and after the first inning we eased the tension."
Senior pitcher Laura Gartman was outstanding in the cirle holding a Lady Tiger team that was averaging nearly 14 runs per game in the playoffs to just two hits on Friday.
"Laura loves softball," Pickled admitted. "Her resilience is outstanding and she works every day at softball and it showed today."
"I was really nervous throughout the whole game but I felt that coming through together as a team brought me confidence on the mound," Gartman said.
The Lady Jackets will take on No. 3 Mangham in the Class 2A championship game on Saturday at 1:30 P.M.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.