Inaugural candlelight vigil held in support for sexual assault survivors

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - In honor of April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Oasis Women’s Shelter held their inaugural “Take Back the Night” candlelight vigil, Thursday, for victims of sexual violence.
For victims of sexual assault or abuse, talking about their experiences can be terrifying. Thursday’s event allowed victims to share their stories, helping make that tough conversation just a little bit easier.
Dawn Harrell is a local survivor of sexual assault and shared her story.
“He said that I deserved what was happening to me because I was stupid enough to go to his house because I had met him online, he would make me tell him that I loved him," Harrell said.
She said for many victims, one of the struggles is getting others to believe them and understand.
“I was even questioning myself, did this just happen, did he really, it’s just an accident, he didn’t mean to do this and once I realized he did mean to do it," Harrell said.
She said support can make all the difference and that’s where Oasis comes into play.
“The purpose of the candlelight vigil is to bring awareness to the community about survivors of sexual violence. It’s an epidemic, it’s not just a women issue, it’s something that is going around and it’s costing us a whole lot of money," Yvonne Manning-Smith, Oasis Outreach Advocate, said.
Manning-Smith said compared to this time last year, they’ve noticed an uptick in sexual assault cases reported in Southwest Louisiana.
Thursday’s candlelight vigil was held in hopes of providing an emotional and sobering look at just how real the problem is in Southwest Louisiana.
“Compare that to 2018 where we may have had 100 first quarter, well we are 14 people higher than we were at this same time last year so the numbers are growing or shall I say more people are reporting, which is a good thing because now we can help those people who need the help," Manning-Smith said.
Area law enforcement officials said sexual assault cases are usually the hardest cases to work and they’re doing everything they can to eliminate it, but they are aware that law enforcement is just one piece of the puzzle.
“We know the ramifications, in law enforcement of sexual abuse and assault, it’s something that lasts for years down the line,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.
For Harrell, she’s just glad that she can be a voice for those in need.
“If I’d had someone like me stand up before me, I would of at least known the signs to look for and that’s what I’m trying to do and Oasis is trying to do to prevent things before they happen," Harrell said.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.