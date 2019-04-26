First Alert Forecast: Picture perfect weekend before rain returns next week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, it will be nice and sunny! There will be no clouds around and so of course no rain. The best part is that the humidity will be low as well. Therefore, it will feel nice when you get outside. Temperatures will be warm and may reach the mid 80s.
This evening, it will be very nice. I do not expect a single drop of rain. Temperatures will still be warm, but the humidity will be low. It is the perfect evening to do something outdoors. There is the Spring Art Walk in downtown Lake Charles. You will not need an umbrella for that, and you can likely go without a jacket as well.
Overnight, the temperatures will be dropping. After sunset, the temperatures will fall at a quicker rate. This is due to the low humidity, lack of cloud cover, and light winds. So, in the morning on Saturday, it will be nice and clear with temperatures in the mid 50s. It will feel great in the morning!
On Saturday, it will start off cool, but the temperatures will quickly warm back up. By the afternoon, it should be in the 80s. The humidity will be low, for the most part. It may start to go back up a little bit by the afternoon. But it will be a small difference.
The Dragon Boat race takes place tomorrow at the Lakefront. The weather should be nice for that too. The winds will start to go up a little bit by the afternoon but should be fairly light in the morning. So, teams that make it to the final rounds may have a rocky race in the afternoon!
Sunday will also be a nice day. There may be a few more small clouds, but no rain. It will be warm with temperatures reaching the lower 80s. The humidity will be up a little bit more. It should still be a nice day. Especially to sit by the pool, beach, or lake.
Next week so far looks to remain dry. There will be some clouds from time to time. There will also be plenty of sunshine! It should be very nice. Temperatures will also be quite warm. It will warm up to the 80s in the afternoon. With the temperatures staying consistently warm, it is really starting to feel more like spring. Almost like early summer.
Later next week, the rain chances will begin to return. It will not be any sort of washout with the rain. There will be only a few small scattered and light showers. I have the rain chances at only 20% for Tuesday and Wednesday. Therefore, not everyone will see rain. Temperatures will still reach the 80s in the afternoon.
By the end of next week, there will be a slightly higher rain chance. I have put the rain chance up to 30% for Thursday and Friday. That still does not mean that everyone will see rain. I am optimistic that the rain chance may go down as we get closer. It will also be mostly cloudy with limited sunshine as we end next week.
