FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clear sailing the next several days; much needed time to dry out

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Today we get to reap the benefits of yesterday’s storms as drier air continues to pull in behind the front as temperatures overnight have dropped down nicely through the lower 60s. The sunshine that quickly returned yesterday will make a fast appearance this morning and stick around the entire day, warming our morning temperatures up quickly into the 80s by afternoon.
Our weather should be perfect for the Spring Art Walk this evening in Downtown Lake Charles with temperatures around 80 at 5:00 p.m. but falling into the middle 60s by mid-evening. Lows tonight will be a few degrees cooler, down into the middle 50s overnight! If you’ll be out early tomorrow, don’t expect the cool feel long though as the low humidity and abundance of sunshine will send temperatures up quickly back to around 80 by afternoon.
Weather for the Dragon Boat Races on Lake Charles Saturday should be superb with only light breezes early, but more of a southerly breeze by afternoon could create a light chop on the water but should not create any significant issues for those races. Lots of sunshine is in store so make sure to pack on the sunscreen if you’ll be outside for any length of time Saturday. This wonderful weather continues into Sunday but the return of southerly winds will notch up the humidity just slightly and may bring a few clouds by afternoon although mostly sunny skies are expected to end the weekend.
This much needed chance to dry out continues into the start of next week with some slight rain chances returning by mid-week and slightly better chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms toward the end of next week and possibly into next weekend, with more on that to come over the next few days as computer models come in to better agreement with next week’s rain chances.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.