FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clear sailing the next several days; much needed time to dry out

Weather for the Dragon Boat Races on Lake Charles Saturday should be superb with only light breezes early, but more of a southerly breeze by afternoon could create a light chop on the water but should not create any significant issues for those races. Lots of sunshine is in store so make sure to pack on the sunscreen if you’ll be outside for any length of time Saturday. This wonderful weather continues into Sunday but the return of southerly winds will notch up the humidity just slightly and may bring a few clouds by afternoon although mostly sunny skies are expected to end the weekend.