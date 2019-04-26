Family Fest this weekend in Sulphur

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Family Fest at Our Lady of Prompt Succor is this weekend in Sulphur.
The festival begins Friday and ends at 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
Family Fest features carnival rides, lots of food, bingo and live music.
There will also be a live auction at 6 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/OLPSandOLSFAMILYFEST.
Times
- Noon- 9 p.m., Friday, April 26.
- 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday, April 27.
- Noon - 5 p.m., Sunday, April 28.
Entertainers
- Jason Bellard
- Brad Brousard
- Sanner Family
- Klay the Band
- Father Richard
- Cody Forrest & The Southern Pines
- Young Band Nation
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.