Family Fest this weekend in Sulphur

Family Fest this weekend in Sulphur
2019 Family Fest at Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Sulphur is this weekend, April 26-28, 2019. (Source: Family Fest)
April 26, 2019 at 4:04 PM CDT - Updated April 26 at 4:04 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Family Fest at Our Lady of Prompt Succor is this weekend in Sulphur.

The festival begins Friday and ends at 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

Family Fest features carnival rides, lots of food, bingo and live music.

There will also be a live auction at 6 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/OLPSandOLSFAMILYFEST.

2019 Family Fest at Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Sulphur is this weekend, April 26-28, 2019. (Source: Family Fest)
2019 Family Fest at Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Sulphur is this weekend, April 26-28, 2019. (Source: Family Fest)

Times

  • Noon- 9 p.m., Friday, April 26.
  • 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday, April 27.
  • Noon - 5 p.m., Sunday, April 28.

Entertainers

  • Jason Bellard
  • Brad Brousard
  • Sanner Family
  • Klay the Band
  • Father Richard
  • Cody Forrest & The Southern Pines
  • Young Band Nation

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.