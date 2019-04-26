DOTD hosts I-10 bridge meeting, accepting comments from public

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) - Westlake residents got to weigh in Thursday night on solutions to their traffic headaches.
In 2017, the Department of Transportation and Development presented a handful of options for I-10 replacement and solving the Sampson Street traffic issues to those in Westlake. The new proposal introduced would improve access to I-10 from Sampson Street.
TO SUBMIT YOUR COMMENTS, CLICK HERE.
DOTD officials say the new plan would help solve congestion in the area — in exchange for another inconvenience, closing part of that street down long-term.
“It provides for a great separation over both sets of railroad tracks, and provides an interchange with all four movements at Sampson street itself. What it does involve, though, is some inconvenience during the construction period that is more extensive than the inconvenience that would normally occur at our other projects," Eric Kalivoda, deputy secretary for Louisiana DOTD, said.
DOTD is still accepting comments about the proposed plans.
